Chicago police warn Englewood residents about five robberies in same area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said they're looking for robbers targeting people in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said that in April, there were five robberies in the same area:

  • 6800 Block of South Bishop Street on April 2 at 7 a.m.
  • 6800 Block of South Laflin Street on April 8 at 8:35 a.m.
  • 6700 Block of South Ashland Street on April 15 at 5:30 a.m.
  • 6700 Block of South Justine Street on April 18 at 2 p.m.
  • 6700 Block of South Justine Street on April 26 at 6:55 p.m.