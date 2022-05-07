Chicago police warn Englewood residents about five robberies in same area

Chicago police said they're looking for robbers targeting people in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said that in April, there were five robberies in the same area:

6800 Block of South Bishop Street on April 2 at 7 a.m.

6800 Block of South Laflin Street on April 8 at 8:35 a.m.

6700 Block of South Ashland Street on April 15 at 5:30 a.m.

6700 Block of South Justine Street on April 18 at 2 p.m.

6700 Block of South Justine Street on April 26 at 6:55 p.m.