Chicago police warn Grand Crossing residents about recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about a string of recent burglaries in the area.

In each incident, the offender forced entry into a business and then took property from within, police said.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

1700 block of East 71st Street between Dec. 12 at 11 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

7200 block of South Exchange Avenue on Dec. 16 between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

1900 block of East 71st Street between Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 4:30 a.m.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.