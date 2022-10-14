Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins

Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park.

Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money.

The incidents happened at the following time and locations:

In the 2900 block of W. Addison on September 22 at 4:39 a.m.

In the 2900 block of W. Addison on September 22 between 4:30 a.m. - 6:08 a.m.

In the 4700 block of N. Kimball on October 5 between 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

In the 3200 block of W. Addison on October 6 at 12 a.m.

In the 3900 block of N. Kimball on October 6 at 3:58 a.m.

In the 3900 block of N. Kimball on October 6 between 12 a.m. -4 a.m.

In the 3200 block of W. Addison on October 6 at 4:30 a.m.

In the 4700 block of N. Kimball from October 5 at 10 p.m. - October 6 at 7 a.m.

In the 4000 block of W. Peterson on October 8 at 4:10 a.m.

In the 4000 block of W. Peterson on October 8 at 4:15 a.m.

In the 4600 block of W. Irving Park on October 9 at 12:54 a.m.

In the 3900 block of N. Avondale on October 9 between 12:55 a.m. - 1:05 a.m.

In the 4100 block of W. Irving Park on October 9 between 12:50 a.m. - 1:05 a.m.

Police are searching for two people. The first offender is described as 20-20 years old, 5’8", and 175 lbs. The second offender is described as 20-30 years old, 5’0", and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.