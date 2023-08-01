Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of car robberies targeting vans and trucks

Chicago police are warning residents on the city's Northwest Side of recent car robberies where the suspect targeted vans and trucks to steal construction equipment.

The robberies happened in the Jefferson Park, Union Ridge, Big Oaks, Norwood Park East, and Belmont Heights neighborhoods.

Police said the suspects broke into the driver and passenger side windows of vans and trucks and took tools and construction equipment.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

5200 block of West Foster Avenue last week between 12 a.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

5300 block of North Natchez Avenue last week on Monday at 2:30 a.m.

4900 block of North Neva Avenue last week between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

4600 block of North Melvina Avenue last week between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

6200 block of West Rosedale Avenue last week on Wednesday at 4:45 a.m.

4500 block of North Laporte Avenue last week on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

3800 block of North Olcott Avenue last week between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

7500 block of West Irving Park Road last week between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday.

5500 block of North Mango Avenue between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

5800 block of North Merrimac Avenue on Monday at 7:38 p.m.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 746-7394.