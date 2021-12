Chicago police warn North Side residents of men armed with semi-automatic guns committing robberies

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent armed robberies and carjackings.

In each incident, police say a group of men armed with semi-automatic weapons approached unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demanded their property.

After the victims handed over their personal belongings, the offenders would enter into a waiting vehicle and flee the scene.

In several of the incidents, police say the victims’ vehicles were stolen.

In the two most recent incidents, the victims were shot in one of their legs.

The crimes took places at the following locations and times.

800 block of W. Wolfram St on November 17, 2021 at 9:20 pm

3900 block of N. Janssen Ave on November 21, 2021 at 10:05 pm

2300 block of N. Lincoln Ave on November 27, 2021 at 5:35 pm

1800 block of W. Wellington Ave on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 am

1000 block of W. Barry Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:15 pm

1600 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:53 pm

1400 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:55 pm

2200 block of N. Fremont Ave on December 3, 2021 at 9:30 pm

800 block of W. Newport Ave on December 4, 2021 at 10:40 am

2200 block of N. Lincoln Ave on December 6, 2021 at 8:50 pm

2300 block of N. Clark St on December 6, 2021 at 9:47 pm

1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:00 pm

1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:07 pm

800 block of W. Barry Ave on December 10, 2021 at 11:45 pm

600 block of W. Melrose St on December 10, 2021 at 11:50 pm

1700 block of W. Wrightwood Ave on Dec 11, 2021 at 12:10 am

2100 block of N. Fremont St on December 14, 2021 at 10:00 pm

1000 block of W. George St on December 14, 2021 at 10:15 pm

1200 block of W. Montana St on December 14, 2021 at 10:30 pm

600 block of W. Buckingham Pl on December 28, 2021 at 11:44 pm

400 block of W. Aldine Ave on December 29, 2021 at 1:00 am

Police describe the suspects as two to five Black males, between the ages of 13 and 25, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and wearing ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8263.

