Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of recent catalytic converter thefts

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent catalytic converter thefts.

In each incident, police say the offenders approached the vehicle, proceeded to or attempted to cut off the catalytic converter, and then fled the scene.

The crimes took place at the following locations and times in Jefferson Park.

3400 block of N. Nottingham on November 3-4 from 10:20 p.m. – 5:20 a.m.

3400 block of N. Neva Ave on November 8 between 1:30 a.m. – 1:40 a.m.

3800 block of N. Oketo Ave. on November 8 at 12 a.m.

3400 block of N. Natoma Ave. on November 9 at 6:15 a.m.

3200 block of N. Normandy Ave. on November 9 at 1 a.m.

3200 block of N. Oconto between Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

Police describe the offenders as three Black males — one around the age of 25 and another about 17-25-years-old.

If anyone has any information on the crimes, you are asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.

