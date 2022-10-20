Chicago police warn of armed robberies occurring through Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up

Chicago police have issued a warning regarding scams on "Facebook Marketplace" or "Offer Up."

Nineteen robberies have been reported in the Englewood neighborhood.

In each incident, victims used those online marketplaces to contact a seller and purchase a motorbike or ATV.

But when they met up with the seller, they were robbed at gunpoint.

Experts say these types of scams are becoming more common, and it can happen to anyone.

"These scams are happening to companies. They’re happening to individuals. With the global internet and the availability of voiceover IP, scams are very easy to do these days globally. It’s a way for people to make money very easily," said Lou Rabon of Cyber Defense Group.

Chicago police recommend using police stations as meetup points for online exchanges.