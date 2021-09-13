Chicago police warn of armed robberies on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed robberies.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 11 at 4 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.
The second incident happened on Sept. 13 at 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
In each incident, police say the victims were approached by multiple offenders who displayed handguns, paintball guns, and/or wooden bats. The suspects then demands the victims’ personal property.
The offenders were described as Black males, between the ages of 20 and 35, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, and driving a beige Cadillac.
Advertisement
If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 5 at 312-746-7394.