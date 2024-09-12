Chicago police warn of fake blessing scam targeting elderly Chinese residents

The Brief Chicago police warn of fraudsters targeting elderly Chinese residents with fake ceremonies to steal money and valuables. Scams occurred on the South Side in May and August at several locations. Residents, especially within the Asian community, are advised to be cautious and verify transactions.



Chicago police are warning about a series of scams targeting elderly Chinese residents, where suspects use fake blessing ceremonies to steal money and belongings.

The suspects, described as two to three Asian women between 30 and 40 years old, are targeting elderly residents as well as their friends, family, and co-workers. They gain the victims' trust to conduct the scams, according to the police.

The incidents occurred in May and August of this year on the city's South Side. Details on the locations and times are shared below:

2200 block of S. Wentworth on May 18 at approx. 10:55 a.m.

2800 block of S. Archer on August 14 at approx. 11:00 a.m.

2400 block of S. Wallace Ave on August 26 at approx. 11:00 a.m.

800 block of S. Park Terrace on August 27 at approx. 11:00 a.m.

2700 block of S. Wells St. on August 23 at approx. 3:00 p.m.

Police said the suspects offered the victims "blessed water" in exchange for money.

The suspects approach the victims with the help of two or three women, starting a conversation about finding a doctor before persuading them to participate in a cleansing or blessing ceremony.

During the ceremony, the victims are required to put their money and belongings in a bag for blessing and are told not to open it for several days or talk about the ceremony with their family members, according to CPD.

After the ceremony, the victims discover their items in the bag are missing, police said.

"We strongly advise everyone to exercise caution and conduct due diligence before engaging in any financial transactions," Chicago police said in a statement. "We especially want to remind our Asian community to be aware of these scams and to take extra precautions."

Anyone with more information on the incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Financial Crimes Unit at 312-746-9661.