Boy, 17, charged with 3 armed robberies on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with three armed robberies and a carjacking that took place last month on Chicago’s West Side. Police say he was part of a group that robbed two teens on a CTA Blue Line train and later carjacked a 57-year-old man. The teen was arrested Wednesday in Oswego and faces multiple felony charges but has not been publicly identified due to his age.



A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies and a carjacking last month on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Oswego.

Chicago armed robberies

The backstory:

Police said he was part of a group who stole property from a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy on March 21 while riding a CTA Blue Line train near the Racine station .

Less than an hour later, the teen robbed and carjacked a 57-year-old man in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Avenue, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with three counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The teen has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.