Boy, 17, charged with 3 armed robberies on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies and a carjacking last month on Chicago's West Side.
The teen was arrested Wednesday in Oswego.
The backstory:
Police said he was part of a group who stole property from a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy on March 21 while riding a CTA Blue Line train near the Racine station .
Less than an hour later, the teen robbed and carjacked a 57-year-old man in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Avenue, police said.
The 17-year-old was charged with three counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
The teen has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.