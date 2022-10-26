Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city.

The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021.

According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then used a screwdriver to pop off the column, and then using a USB cable were able to start the vehicle and drive away.

Police say there is currently a "social media" influence to commit these crimes.

The recent crimes took place at the following times and locations.

2040 W Adams - Monday, October 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

2924 W Fulton - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

101 N Hoyne - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

119 N Peoria - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

716 S Ada - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

328 N Albany - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

2717 W Iowa - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

2315 W Chicago - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

Police describe the offenders as male and female teenagers.

Cops also say these stolen vehicles are being used to commit other crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.