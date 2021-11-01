Chicago police warn of recent burglaries targeting local businesses

Chicago police are warning local business owners of recent burglaries in the South Loop.

In each incident, police say a male suspect broke a front glass window of the business with a brick or large piece of cement. He would then enter the store and remove merchandise, including items such as clothing and cologne.

One of the burglaries occurred on Oct. 22 at 3:26 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. Canal St.

A second burglary happened on Oct. 31 at 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. Canal St.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a man, wearing dark clothing, a black skullcap and surgical mask. The man’s race and age are unknown.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.