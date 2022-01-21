Chicago police warn of recent robberies, carjackings in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent robberies and carjackings.

In each incident, police say a group of offenders approached the victims when they were inside or near their vehicles. The offenders then took the victims’ vehicles and property by force before fleeing the area.

The crimes took place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at the following times and locations.

900 Block of West 52nd Street on January 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM

5300 Block of South Carpenter Street on January 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384.