Chicago police warn of Southwest Side armed robberies, 1 suspect as young as 11-years-old

Chicago police are warning Southwest Side residents of recent armed robberies possibly involving a suspect as young as 11-years-old.

In each incident, police say the group of offenders – armed with a gun – approached the victims and demanded property and/or their vehicle.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

3800 Block of W. 71st Street on February 05, 2022 at approximately 11:58 P.M.

7100 Block of S. Avers on February 06, 2022 at approximately 01:00 A.M.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago police describe the offenders as three to four Black males, ranging in age from 11 to 19-years-old.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.