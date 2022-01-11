Chicago police warn of thefts from vehicles in Grand Crossing

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent thefts from vehicles.

In each incident, police say an unknown offender broke into a vehicle by smashing a window. The suspect then took property from within the car.

The crimes took place in the Grand Crossing neighborhood at the following times and locations.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 2, 2022 at 4:45 P.M.

5700 block of south Columbia Dr. on January 2, 2022 between 2:00 P.M. and 4:30 P.M.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 4, 2022 between 11:30 A.M. and 3:30 P.M.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:00 A.M. and 2:15 P.M.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 11:15 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.