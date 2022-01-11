Chicago police warn of thefts from vehicles in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent thefts from vehicles.
In each incident, police say an unknown offender broke into a vehicle by smashing a window. The suspect then took property from within the car.
The crimes took place in the Grand Crossing neighborhood at the following times and locations.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 2, 2022 at 4:45 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Columbia Dr. on January 2, 2022 between 2:00 P.M. and 4:30 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 4, 2022 between 11:30 A.M. and 3:30 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:00 A.M. and 2:15 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 11:15 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.
- 5700 block of south Lake Shore Dr. on January 9, 2022 between 10:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.