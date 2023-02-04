Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen.

In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft.

The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

5600 block of North Central Park Ave. on January 17th at 5pm.

5700 block of North Bernard St. on January 25th at 3:37pm.

5800 block of North Spaulding Ave. on January 31st at 5:15pm

The offenders were described as three Black men, one of which was heavyset.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.

Here are some tips from police regarding these recent crimes: