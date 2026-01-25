Chicago Police warn of recent burglaries in Grand Crossing and South Shore

The Brief Chicago police are warning of recent residential burglaries in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods involving forced entry through rear doors. The burglaries occurred on Jan. 15, Jan. 18, and Jan. 24, with offenders stealing items such as jewelry, clothing, and electronics; no suspect descriptions are available. Police urge residents to report suspicious activity, preserve surveillance footage, and contact Area One Detectives with any information.



Chicago Police are warning of recent burglaries in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods.

What we know:

In each incident, an unknown number of offenders force their way through the rear door of the home, remove jewelry, clothing, and electronics, and flee the scene. It's unclear how the offenders are fleeing, and there have not been any descriptions provided for the offenders.

Dates and locations:

1500 block of E. 70th St., on Jan. 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Grand Crossing)

6700 block of S. Merrill Ave., on Jan. 18 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. (South Shore)

6900 block of S. Cornell Ave., on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. (South Shore)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious behavior immediately, remember any physical characteristics of suspects, save any surveillance footage, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-1-110CA.