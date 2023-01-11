Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month.

In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5000 block of West Jackson on Dec. 19, 2022, at 3:45 a.m.

5000 block of West Jackson on Dec. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.

5000 block of West Jackson on Jan. 6, 2023, at 1:07 a.m.

The offender is described as a Black male wearing black clothing.

If you have any information on these burglaries, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8253.