Chicago police warn residents of Grand Crossing, Englewood about recent robberies

Chicago police are warning people who live in Grand Crossing and Englewood to beware of armed robbers.

In each incident, gunmen approached victims on the street, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to a CPD community alert.

Police said there were two armed robberies on Sunday at the following times and locations:

The first block of East 69th Street in Grand Crossing at 10 a.m.

7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Englewood at 10:03 a.m.

The suspects appear to be 20 to 25 years old, standing at 5-foot-7 with dreadlocks, and wearing all black.

Chicago police detectives are looking for information on the crimes and can be reached at (312) 747-8380.