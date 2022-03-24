Chicago police warn residents of recent business burglaries on the South Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago police department is warning residents of Englewood of recent burglaries in the neighborhood.
According to police, an unknown offender broke into a business in the 1600 block of west 59th Street by smashing the front window or glass and took items from inside.
These instances occurred between March 8 and March 9, around 7:55 a.m., and March 24 at 3:30 a.m.
There is no description of the offender.
Police remind residents to remain aware of their surroundings, keep doors locked, relay surveillance video to authorities and call 911.