Chicago police warn residents of recent business burglaries on the South Side

The Chicago police department is warning residents of Englewood of recent burglaries in the neighborhood.

According to police, an unknown offender broke into a business in the 1600 block of west 59th Street by smashing the front window or glass and took items from inside.

These instances occurred between March 8 and March 9, around 7:55 a.m., and March 24 at 3:30 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

There is no description of the offender.

Advertisement

Police remind residents to remain aware of their surroundings, keep doors locked, relay surveillance video to authorities and call 911.