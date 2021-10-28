Chicago police warn residents of recent carjackings in Englewood

Chicago police are warning the public of recent carjackings on the South Side.

In each incident, police say a suspect approached a lone victim that was driving or working on their vehicle. The suspect then pulled out a gun or punched the victim while demanding the person’s car keys and other belongings.

The suspect would then enter the victim’s vehicle and flee the scene.

One of the incidents happened on Oct. 2 at 12:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Normal Boulevard in the Englewood neighborhood.

A second incident occurred on Oct. 10 at 7:54 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect was described as an African American male, between the ages of 18 and 26, and standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He had a dreadlocks hairstyle and was wearing black clothing.

Advertisement

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.