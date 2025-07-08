Chicago police warn of robberies by group of up to 10 people

The Brief A group of up to 10 people have robbed victims in three Lake Meadows incidents since June. Police say the group demands property, sometimes throwing rocks or showing a knife. The suspects are described as wearing hoodies and ski masks.



Police are warning Lake Meadows residents after a group of up to 10 people robbed victims in three separate incidents since mid-June.

What we know:

Chicago police said in each case, six to ten people approached victims on the street, demanded their belongings, and then ran away.

The group reportedly hit victims during the robberies, and in one incident, police said the offenders threw rocks at a victim and showed a knife.

The incidents happened at:

400 block of East 34th Street on June 19 at 8:30 p.m.

3400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on June 23 at 7:15 p.m.

3400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on July 2 at 10:30 p.m.

The suspects were described as Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

What's next:

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.