Chicago police warn of sexual assaults in South Shore

The Brief Chicago police are investigating two sexual assault incidents in the South Shore neighborhood that occurred on June 13 and June 15. In both cases, women were attacked from behind while alone, with one victim sexually assaulted and another escaping after a struggle. Authorities are searching for a man described as being between 30 and 40 years old and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are warning residents in the South Shore neighborhood after two recent sexual assaults involving women who were attacked while alone.

Chicago sexual assaults

The backstory:

The incidents happened over a three-day span earlier this month, according to a CPD community alert.

In the first attack, a woman was approached from behind in the 3100 block of East 79th Street around 6:05 a.m. on June 13. Police said the offender threw the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

A second incident happened around 8 p.n. on June 15 in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive. Investigators said a woman was also attacked from behind and groped by the offender. The victim was able to escape after struggling with him.

Police said both victims were alone when the attacks happened.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 30 and 50 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with a medium build, medium complexion and short hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com using reference number P26-02-01.