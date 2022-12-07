Chicago police warn South Loop residents of recent robberies

In the past few months there have been multiple robberies in a specific part of the South Loop neighborhood.

Chicago police say there have been at least five robberies near Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road since mid-October.

In each incident, one to four offenders approach lone, unsuspecting victims on the street and use physical force to take their property. In two of the reported incidents, the offenders were armed.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1400 block of S. Jefferson on Oct. 14 at 9:30 p.m.

500 block of W. Roosevelt on Nov. 2 at 6:25 p.m.

1200 block of S. Jefferson on Nov. 3 at 6:15 p.m.

600 block of W. Roosevelt on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

600 block of W. Roosevelt on Dec. 2 at 11:30 p.m.

Police are looking for one to four Black men ages 16-20 years old. The offenders wore dark clothing and dark ski masks.

Officials say there are some things you can do to stay safe:

Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in or patronize the area.

Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Pay attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, limps, etc.).

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Contact Area Three Detectives with relevant information about the recent robberies.