Chicago police warn SW Side businesses of recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning Southwest Side businesses about recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police say an unknown offender entered a business, pulled out a gun, and demanded or took money by force.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times.

4200 block of W. 26th St. on Wednesday, December 8 at 3:37 p.m.

4000 block of W. 26th St. on Thursday, December 9 at 2:40 p.m.

2400 block of S. Hamlin on Thursday, December 9 at 2:44 p.m.

2200 block of S. California on Thursday, December 9 at 3:20 p.m.

4100 block of W. 26th St. on Monday, December 13 at 2:19 p.m.

Police describe the offender as a Black male between the ages of 20 and 39, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-4, weighing 180 to 280 pounds, and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8253.