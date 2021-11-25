Chicago police warning Englewood residents about recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in the neighborhood.

In each incident, unknown offenders gain entry to residences through a rear window or rear door and take construction materials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The incidents occurred in the following locations and at the following times:

6900 Block of South Morgan Street on Oct. 13 at 12 p.m.

7000 Block of South Carpenter Street between the dates of Oct. 14-21 at 12 p.m.

7000 Block of South Bishop Street between the dates of Nov. 21-22 at 9 p.m. and 8:20 a.m.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8382.