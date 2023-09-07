Chicago police alert West Side residents to armed robberies

Chicago police are warning West Side residents of recent armed robberies where in one case the offender stole the victim's vehicle and in another demanded the victim's Cash App information.

In each incident, police say the offender would approach the victim on foot and then take their property at gunpoint. In one case, the offender stole the victim's vehicle, and in another two incidents, he demanded the victims' Cash App information.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

200 block of North Pine on August 16, 2023, at 10:45 PM.

200 block of North Pine on August 17, 2023, at 7:41 PM.

300 block of North Lorel on August 24, 2023, at 1:25 PM.

200 block of North Pine on September 2, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

300 block of North Pine on September 2, 2023, at 3:15 PM.

The offender was described as a Black man, between 18 and 25 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, and weighing 115 to 165 pounds. He had a dark complexion and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8253.