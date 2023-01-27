Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her

A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.

The vehicles then both struck the woman, police said. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.