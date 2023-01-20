Chicago police: Woman stabbed to death by unknown woman on West Side

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 4:07 p.m., police say the female victim was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her in the neck and ear.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.