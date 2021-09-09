Chicago letter carriers stage protest over unsafe working conditions

Postal workers say they have had enough and are staging a protest over unsafe working conditions.

The letter carriers usually start their day around 6:30 a.m. Now, in Chicago, they will start two hours later, and there is some concerns over safety.

U.S. Postal Service employees cites the shooting of one of their own last year in broad day light on 91st and Ellis.

She was caught in the crossfire as she delivered mail. She wasn't the target, but was shot five times. She survived the shooting.

Now, letter carriers in Chicago, Evergreen Park, Cicero, Harwood Heights and Niles will work 12 hours with a later start time.

There are concerns that some areas will see even more delivery delays.

Some communities with more violence may be exempt, but the President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local Branch 11 said Chicago violence has exploded and no place is considered safe anymore.