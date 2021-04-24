$10K reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of suspect who assaulted letter carrier in Cicero

article

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, or suspects, who assaulted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Cicero last August.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Aug. 28, 2020, at the intersection of 22nd Place and South Central Avenue between 9:45 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6'0" tall. He weighs approximately 195 to 200 pounds and is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

The suspect has a dark complexion, brown eyes, short braids and is skinny with a medium build.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Authorities remind the public not to take any action to apprehend this person yourself.

Instead, if you have information, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement."

The case number is 3150434.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.