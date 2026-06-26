Chicago Pride Parade 2026: What to know before you go

The Brief The Chicago Pride Parade returns Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m., through the Northalsted neighborhood with over 150 groups taking part in the annual celebration. This year's event features the theme "Free to be Proud" and honors community leaders serving as grand marshals. Visitors should expect major street closures and parking restrictions throughout the parade route and surrounding neighborhoods.



The Chicago Pride Parade will kick off later this weekend on Chicago’s North Side.

Chicago Pride Parade

The parade will take place at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 28, starting at Grace Street and Broadway Avenue then traveling a 2-mile route that travels south on Broadway Avenue, south on Halsted Street, east on Belmont Avenue, back south on Broadway Avenue, and then east on Diversey Parkway to Cannon Drive.

Additional entrance gates are located at Halsted Street and Addison Street, Halsted Street and Waveland Avenue, and Broadway and Waveland Avenue.

More than 150 groups will showcase their LGBTQ+ pride in the parade, including floats, marching bands, performance groups, drag queens, and more.

This year’s theme "Free to be Proud" commemorates those who paved the way to ensuring every person can live openly, authentically, and with dignity.

Journalist and historian Tracy Baim, civil rights leader Mona Noriega, philanthropist and community advocate Evette Cardona, and the Alliance of Illinois Judges will serve as the 2026 Community Grand Marshals.

Organizers said the busiest viewing area for the parade is along Halsted Street between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. For a less crowded experience, they recommend watching along Broadway Avenue, south of Belmont Avenue. They also encourage spectators to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

Chicago Pride Parade street closures

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 28:

Both sides of Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland.

Both sides of Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland.

Both sides of Broadway from Melrose to Diversey.

Both sides of Diversey from Broadway, 100 feet west of Clark to Cannon Drive.

Both sides of Waveland from Halsted to Broadway.

Both sides of Racine from Wellington to Belmont.

Both sides of Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont.

West side of Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton.

South side of Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway.

Both sides of Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner Lake Shore Drive.

Both sides of Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet.

West side of Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena.

Both sides of Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan.

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28:

Both sides of Lake Shore Drive West from Cannon Drive to Diversey.

Both sides of Cannon Drive from Diversey to Fullerton.

Both sides of Diversey from Sheridan to Lake Shore Drive.

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, June 29:

Both sides of Halsted from Waveland to Wellington (and at the intersection – 200 feet in each direction).

Both sides of Belmont from 200 feet east of Broadway to Racine.

Both sides of Sheffield from School to Wellington.

Both sides of Clark from Roscoe to Halsted.

Both sides of Roscoe from Clark to Elaine.

Both sides of Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted.

Both sides of Addison from Broadway to Sheffield.

Both sides of Aldine from Clark to the east alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine).

What's next:

Organizers encourage those interested in participating, volunteering, or sponsoring the parade to visit PRIDEChicago.org for more information.