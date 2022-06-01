Chicago principal vows to get tattoo of school mascot if students raise money for baseball field

A Chicago principal has some major skin in the game for a school fundraising campaign. He’s pledging to get a tattoo of the school mascot if students raise $100,000 for a new baseball field.

Stone Academy principal Jay Brandon has been with the school for 11 years and is stepping away from his position at the end of this school year.

The school yard recently underwent minor renovations, but Brandon wants to do more for the kids and the community.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"I'm willing to get a tattoo of our Stone eagle or shave my head or let the kids slime me or sing a karaoke song. So there are all levels built into the amounts that we're able to raise," Brandon said.

If they reach their goal, he says he’ll do them all!

Advertisement

To date, students have raised $17,000. The baseball renovation will cost around $1-million in all. Fundraising ends June 13.