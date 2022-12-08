Chicago private school defends dean who allegedly passed out adult toys for sex education

An elite, private high school in Lincoln Park is responding to comments made by the school's dean.

A non-profit journalism group called "Project Veritas" posted a story about the dean of Francis W. Parker school and things he said over a cup of coffee.

It included video of the dean, Joseph Bruno, saying students were taught about queer sex by LGBTQ+ activists who passed adult toys around the classroom.

The school says Bruno was targeted by Project Veritas, and he was misled to believe he was conversing with a conference attendee over coffee.

They also say he was filmed without his knowledge or permission.

"He was filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent," the school said in a statement Thursday.

The school also says the Board of Trustees supports Parker's programming.