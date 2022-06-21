Chicago proposal would raise speed limit for speed cameras

Chicago drivers could soon receive fewer speeding tickets, as aldermen have just taken the first step toward raising the speed limit for speed cameras.

Under a plan approved by the Chicago Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon, drivers wouldn't be ticketed unless they go at least 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The proposal is a reversal of a Mayor Lori Lightfoot plan put in place a year ago.

Supporters of the proposal claim Chicago speeding tickets have increased tenfold over the past year. They say the cameras are just a cash grab and have nothing to do with safety.

In addition, the supporters want to see the change before the city installs 100 more speed cameras this fall.

Before the committee vote, Mayor Lightfoot said the city is set to lose $45 million.

"What they're doing now is they're changing the narrative. Their first narrative was about public safety. That argument didn't work. And so we punched holes all in that argument. And now she's changing the argument saying we're gonna have to cut all these services. The sky is falling. Put a banana in your tailpipe type of argument," said Alderman Anthony Beale.

Those opposed to the ordinance site the recent deaths of three children, who were killed by drivers on Chicago streets.

There are currently 162 speed cameras throughout the city.

Mayor Lightfoot issued a statement after the vote, saying it is not responsible governance and accused those who voted in favor of it of jeopardizing public safety.

The proposal now goes to the full City Council for a vote.