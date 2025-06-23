Chicago protest underway after Iran hits U.S. bases in Qatar

The Brief Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar, mirroring a U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites; no casualties have been reported. Chicago activists are rallying at Federal Plaza, accusing the Trump administration of war crimes and calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the Middle East. Supporters of the U.S. strike, including the Jewish United Fund, say the action was necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar on Monday, but officials say no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Iran said the strike mirrored the number of bombs dropped by the United States on three of its key nuclear sites over the weekend. The Trump administration said it had anticipated some form of retaliation.

Reactions to the U.S. response are mixed in Chicago.

What we know:

Anti-war activists took part in a rally Monday at Federal Plaza. The event was organized by the Anti-War Committee of Chicago and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Organizers accuse the Trump administration of committing war crimes and escalating conflict in the Middle East by bombing nuclear sites. They are calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the region.

What they're saying:

In the meantime, others, including a spokesman for the Jewish United Fund feel that the actions taken were necessary.

"We are repeating the same mishaps that happened in 2003. This is very reminiscent of what happened during the Iraq war. Many people don't want this war to happen," said Nesreen Hasan, a USPCN-Chicago member.

"We were very pleased with the U.S. decision. President Trump, we think, made the right decision and then U.S. soldiers executed it perfectly. The idea was to make sure that the most fanatical regime in the world did not have the most ultimate weapon in the world," said Daniel Goldwin, with the JUF.

What's next:

The rally begins at 5 p.m. It’s unclear whether demonstrators plan to march, but organizers say more actions are likely in the days ahead.