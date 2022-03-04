Chicago protesters continue to call for Jason Van Dyke to face civil rights charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Protesters will gather Friday at Chicago’s Federal Plaza to renew calls for Jason Van Dyke to be federally charged in the death of Laquan McDonald.

The former Chicago police officer was released from prison early after serving about half of his nearly four-year sentence.

McDonald’s family and rally organizers say they won't stop until Van Dyke is indicted on civil rights charges.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Meanwhile, the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor will speak before a crowd Friday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The three will be participating in Saint Sabina's final African American speaking series event.

The women will discuss losing their child under circumstances highlighted by different aspects of racial inequality. The forum begins at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

It is free and open to the public.