Chicago Public Schools faces demand for expanded transportation services

Parents within Chicago Public Schools are urging the district to reinstate transportation allowances until every student has access to a seat on the bus.

The CPS Parents for Buses Coalition reported that over 5,500 students currently lack busing services. Last summer, the district announced limitations on busing due to a shortage of school bus drivers, restricting services to students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness. Additionally, public transit passes were offered as an alternative.

However, the coalition is advocating for the district to resume a transportation allowance of $500 per month instead.

"Families were promised transportation to these schools and CPS broke this promise," said Hal Woods, Chief of Policy for Kids First Chicago.

In response to Tuesday's rally at Daley Plaza, CPS issued a statement, acknowledging the ongoing bus driver shortage and efforts to address it. The district is collaborating with over a dozen bus companies and offering increased wages to attract drivers. Moreover, stipends are being provided to approximately 4,000 "eligible priority" students.