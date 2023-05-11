Expand / Collapse search

CPS launches new 'homemade' breakfast menu to boost student participation

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
Chicago Public Schools has launched a new made-in-house breakfast menu featuring waffles at Michele Clark Magnet High School in the Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now it’s 'homemade'.

The pilot program was developed by the district’s nutrition support service team and designed to increase student participation in breakfast and lunch programs.

Some other menu items include hand-breaded chicken bites, chicken biscuit with blueberry butter, and a Cajun-baked Tilapia with homemade tartar sauce.

The district says the program will expand to additional high schools next school year.