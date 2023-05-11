CPS launches new 'homemade' breakfast menu to boost student participation

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now it’s 'homemade'.

Chicago Public Schools has launched a new made-in-house breakfast menu featuring waffles at Michele Clark Magnet High School in the Austin neighborhood.

The pilot program was developed by the district’s nutrition support service team and designed to increase student participation in breakfast and lunch programs.

Related article

Some other menu items include hand-breaded chicken bites, chicken biscuit with blueberry butter, and a Cajun-baked Tilapia with homemade tartar sauce.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The district says the program will expand to additional high schools next school year.