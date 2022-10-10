Chicago Public Schools Military Education Chief resigns after failing to report sex abuse allegations
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools Military Education Chief has resigned after failing to report sex abuse allegations.
The incident happened at a North Side High School, which is home to the nation's largest JROTC Program.
The CPS Inspector General says Colonel Daniel Baggio failed to notify local officials of the abuse.
He says that decision allowed a JROTC instructor to sexually abuse the student for another nine months before he was arrested.