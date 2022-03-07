Chicago rabbis gather together, pray for peace as millions of Ukrainians flee their homes

About 200 people were at the Holiday Inn Monday night in Skokie.

The crowd didn’t make political statements about the war in Ukraine, but did use their religion to call for peace.

Spoken in Hebrew, seven prominent rabbis from Chicago prayed for the war to end, as millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee.

"Right now my parents are outside the boarder," said Mushka Gurevitz. This is the second war her family has experienced. "They rented a motel and are greeting refugees after their difficult journey of 30 hours, 50 hours, and sometimes more. There’s bombing and shelling. Roads are destroyed. You don’t know where you are going, and you don’t know what’s coming."

Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois organized the prayer service.

Their extensive Jewish network goes beyond Chicago, with representatives in Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Germany.

Their goal is to help Ukrainians eat, have clothing and shelter.

"Our goal tonight is to end the war through prayer and good deeds," said Rabbi Yosef Posner of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois.

If you want to help with food and shelter you can donate to chabadillinois.com/Ukraine