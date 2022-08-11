Chicago racks up more lovely weather today

A cold front arrives this morning along with some clouds.

Winds will be brisk out of the northeast leading to some serious chop on the lake. Highs in the upper 70s.

Expect full moonlit skies tonight with a few clouds.

Tomorrow now appears cloudier-with the clouds being thickest the farther west one is. Can’t even rule out a light shower or sprinkle.

Better chance for a shower on Saturday but far from a wash and nobody gets much rainfall. Highs rise into the low and mid 80s.

Sunday looks dry with low 80s with pleasant weather lasting into next week. No intense heat or severe storms in sight.