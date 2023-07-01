Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi dies at age 90

Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi has died at the age of 90, the Museum of Broadcast Communications said.

Biondi passed away on June 26.

Biondi was one of the country's most recognizable DJs and had a career that spanned nearly six decades.

"He was the first to make an impact on rock radio in Chicago and around the country via WLS radio's 50,000-watt signal. Biondi is credited as the first U.S. disc jockey to play the Beatles, on Chicago's WLS 890 AM in February of 1963," noted Museum of Broadcast Communications Board Chair Dave Plier.

Biondi was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1998.