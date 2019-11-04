Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM to begin round-the-clock Christmas music

article

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!

That's right, folks - it's that time of year again when Chicago radio waves are filled with the holiday spirit!

WLIT FM 93.9 will switch to around-the-clock Christmas music programming at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 5. The sounds of the season will continue to play until December 26.

This year marks the 19th consecutive year for WLIT's Christmas programming.

And don't worry -- if you'll still be at work when the switch happens, you can stream WLIT's music LIVE through their website.