Chicago rapper, actor Vic Mensa holds inaugural 'Sleep Out Chicago'

It is not just his celebrity status that keeps him in the lime light. Chicago rapper and actor Vic Mensa cares, and it shows.

Since March of this year, he has held over 50 give back events, and on Thursday night, he stepped into someone else’s shoes.

He set up outside the office of his nonprofit in the 500 block of East 47th Street.

He will be sleeping outdoors from Thursday night until Friday morning.

“I was throwing away some old bedding. And one of the brothers in the alley behind my crib said, ‘Hey do you have some coats in there?’ Every winter we give away coats. I said I am going to go check and see if I have the right size,” said Mensa.

“It made me want to prioritize homelessness this winter,” Mensa continued.

Mensa walked in the same neighborhood where he grew up in Bronzeville to shine a light on homelessness.

The goal is to raise $10,000 benefitting the local homeless charity, Covenant House.

They have helped more than a million homeless, runaways and trafficked young people in Chicago.

“The city gave a lot to me and it’s always been my intention to give back,” said Mensa.

You can donate by clicking the link in Vic Mesa's Instagram bio.