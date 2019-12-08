Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dead after reportedly suffering seizure at Midway Airport

article

Chicago-born musician Juice WRLD died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at Midway International Airport.

Emergency crews responded to the airport about 3:30 a.m. after the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, experienced an unknown “medical issue,” according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police confirmed that a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at the airport a short time earlier after getting off a private jet. TMZ first reported Juice WRLD died after having a seizure.

An autopsy hasn’t been performed, the medical examiner’s office said.

Juice WRLD rose to fame after releasing his 2018 debut album “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” featuring the breakout single “Lucid Dreams” that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His followup album, “Death Race for Love,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

The Chicago-born rapper moved to south suburban Homewood soon after his birth and attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.