Chicago rapper pleads guilty to defrauding victims for $100,000

A Chicago rapper pleaded guilty for his role in a nationwide wire fraud scheme in which he defrauded his victims for more than $100,000, federal prosecutors said.

Terrence Bender, also known as "Blends" and "Dopeblends," pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Bender, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury in December of 2020 along with five co-defendants in the scheme.

Bender and the other defendants defrauded numerous businesses and individuals throughout the country by using unauthorized and stolen payment information to buy goods and services. They purchased, among other things, a private jet chart flight, a New York City villa rental, designer puppies from a pet boutique and car insurance in Bender’s own name, prosecutors said.

In total, Bender was responsible for $103,000 in losses to the victims.

The victims discovered the transactions on their accounts and disputed the charges with their card companies.

After pleading guilty, Bender could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.