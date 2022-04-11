Chicago reacts after Biden announces plan to crack down on 'ghost guns'

The Biden administration announced Monday new measures to crack down on "ghost guns."

The president says under the Gun Control Act, a ghost gun — or a firearm packaged in parts and assembled later — will qualify as a regular firearm and will be subject to the same federal laws.

In Chicago, local groups are more than happy with the president's announcement.

Ghost guns are turning up in the Chicago area in record numbers, so Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is applauding the president’s actions and also highlighting new ghost gun legislation that passed in Springfield just days ago.

Sheriff’s deputies showed FOX 32 an array of ghost guns that they’ve recovered over the past couple years — many of them in the hands of convicted felons on electronic monitoring.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Dart says the number of ghost guns recovered by sheriff’s police jumped from four in 2020 to 21 last year, and is on pace to double again this year.

There were more than 400 recovered by Chicago police last year.

A ghost gun is essentially a weapon that has no serial number and is untraceable. It can be bought online and assembled at home.

Lawmakers in Springfield just passed new ghost gun legislation banning the purchase and sale of ghost guns in Illinois, and requiring that they be stamped with serial numbers to make them legal.

"Where that's an obvious problem is when it's used in a crime and the gun is then found either on somebody or on the ground, you don't know where the gun originally came from. So you don't know who bought it, maybe, because maybe the guy who bought it actually did the crime, or who sold it to him," Dart said. "And honestly, can you think of anything we need to trace more than guns? I can't."

Advertisement

Gun rights groups are slamming President Biden's actions, saying it's obvious he couldn't get legislation through Congress so he acted unilaterally.