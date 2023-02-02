Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday.

Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.

"We will never waver, as a city, from our commitment," Lightfoot said. "I'm going to say that starting in fiscal year '22 for our city, we committed over $200 million to expand services and housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability."

Lightfoot said the grant will also help extend the work and support that agencies will need.

Chicago received the largest grant out of all 46 communities nationwide that are getting a part of $300 million federal initiative.