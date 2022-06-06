Chicago to reimburse residents, businesses for security devices — here's what you need to know

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the city of Chicago will cover the costs for residents and businesses to outfit their properties with surveillance cameras.

The new initiative is called the Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP). The program aims to deter crime, while helping to solve it.

"We encourage all residents to take advantage of this program and join us in our efforts to create safer communities all across our city," Lightfoot said in a statement.

Beginning June 6, the city will provide select rebates to cover the financial burden of setting up outdoor security cameras, cloud storage, outdoor motion-sensor lighting, vehicle GPS trackers, and subscription costs.

The program is available to all Chicago residents and businesses, as well as religious institutions, nonprofit organizations and tenants.

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria may receive the reimbursement for the following:

Up to $225 per camera (cost of camera and tax only) for a maximum of 2 cameras, or a total $450 reimbursement

One year of subscription costs for cloud-based video storage systems for a maximum of $150 per annual subscription

Up to $100 per light (cost of light and tax only) for a maximum of 2 lights, or a total $200 reimbursement

Up to $50 per vehicle GPS tracking device (cost device and tax only) for a maximum of 2 devices, or a total $100 reimbursement

One year of subscription costs for GPS tracking applications as required for use by the vehicle GPS tracking device manufacturer up to $120

Applicants will be reimbursed within 90 days after their application has been approved. To be eligible for the rebates, Chicagoans must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be an owner or tenant of a property used as a primary residence, business, religious institution, or nonprofit organizations within the City of Chicago OR own or lease a vehicle registered to a primary address within the City of Chicago.

The applicant must provide documentation that verifies proof of purchase.

The applicant must provide photo documentation that verifies installation.

Another option is Chicagoans can register their security system with Chicago police to help in investigations. Visit HERE.

"Working with our communities across Chicago is the only way we can strengthen public safety," said Glen Brooks, CPD Director of Community Policing. "By registering your camera with CPD, it will help detectives solve crimes more efficiently and take violent offenders off the street quicker."

The HBPP is first come, first served — and open to everyone in Chicago. However, neighborhoods with a higher level of violence will be prioritized. These neighborhoods are:

Auburn Gresham

Austin

Chicago Lawn

East Garfield Park

Englewood

Greater Grand Crossing

Humboldt Park

New City

North Lawndale

Roseland

South Lawndale

South Shore

West Englewood

West Garfield Park

West Pullman

Important to note, the city says only security devices purchased on or after June 6 qualify for the reimbursement. Also, installation costs of security devices will not be reimbursed.

For more information, visit HERE.